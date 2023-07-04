Scientists from Bangladesh, Mauritius embark on board research vessel 'Sagar Nidhi' for joint ocean expedition

Scientists from Bangladesh, and Mauritius on Thursday embarked on board India's research vessel 'Sagar Nidhi' to participate in a joint ocean expedition spanning nearly 35 days. The expedition is being held under the framework of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) between the nations of the Indian Ocean Region.

The cruise is conducted by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. It is an outcome of the maiden CSC Oceanographers and Hydrographers conference held at Goa and Hyderabad in November 2022, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The scientists will during the collaboration undertake research on the ocean data to predict and manage changes in the marine environment and variation in ocean parameters.

On Monday, the five-day training of Colombo Security Conclave countries by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began in New Delhi. Other participants countries in the Conclave are Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles, including India which NCB organizes from February 6 - 10, 2023.

The Conclave will focus on key areas like Maritime drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, financial investigations, darknet & cryptocurrency investigations etc. "5-day Trng for Colombo Security Conclave countries by #NCB began @ Delhi tdy. SL, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles & India participating. Maritime trafficking, darknet &crypto, narco-terrorism, fin investing etc covered," tweeted NCB India. (ANI)

