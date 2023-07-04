Mumbai to host G20 RIIG Summit, Research Ministers' Meeting from July 4-5

Mumbai will host the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Summit and Research Ministers' Meeting from July 4 to 5. The G20 Research Ministers' Meeting (RMM) on Wednesday will be chaired by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A total of about 107 foreign delegates including Research Ministers from 29 G20 members, invited guest countries and international organizations are likely to participate in the meeting. The RIIG Summit will take place on Tuesday in Mumbai and will be chaired by the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar.

The Ministerial Declaration of the G20 science engagements will be discussed and adopted at the two-day RIIG Summit and Research Ministers' meeting. The adoption of the Ministerial declaration marks the culmination of the G20 RIIG engagements that took place in the series of meetings held in different parts of India during India's G-20 Presidency in 2023.

As per the official release, India has taken forward the Research and Innovation Initiative (RIIG) during its presidency in 2023 under the theme "Research and Innovation for Equitable Society". A total of five RIIG meetings were hosted by India this year under the theme "Research and Innovation for Equitable Society". The RIIG Inception Meeting was held at Kolkata, followed by four thematic conferences: i) Ranchi on the theme: 'Materials for Sustainable Energy'; ii) Dibrugarh on the theme: 'Circular Bioeconomy', iii) Dharamshala, on the theme: 'Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition'; and in iv) Diu, on the theme 'Sustainable Blue-economy'.

Strong correlations between science and economy can act as instruments of social transformation. The interactions between these ecosystems are crucial to achieving an equitable society and can take place only in an appropriate environment that sustains research and innovation. The RIIG meetings as per the release, provide a platform for stakeholders at all levels to share ideas and create new partnerships to elevate Research and Innovation as a tool to achieve socio-economic equity.

The series of meetings culminating in the Research Ministers' Meeting which sums up the earlier deliberations will enhance cooperation amongst G20 member countries, with a focus on addressing aspects of achieving socio-economic equity through 'Scientific Research and Innovation'. After attending the RIIG Summit and Research Ministers' Meeting, the G20 delegates will on Thursday visit IIT Bombay to see the research and innovation facilities at the institution.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU) that works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development. It consists of most of the world's largest economies, including both industrialized and developing nations. (ANI)

