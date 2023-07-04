Left Menu

Fund for French police officer who killed teenager tops USD 1 million

The fund set up by former adviser to the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen, Jean Messiha, raised 963,000 euros (USD 1.05m) on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A collection for the French policeman who sparked nationwide riots by killing a teenager during a traffic stop has been growing, prompting outrage among politicians and activists, Al Jazeera reported. The fund set up by former adviser to the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen, Jean Messiha, raised 963,000 euros (USD 1.05m) on Monday.

The accused officer was on June 27 filmed shooting into a car being driven by Nahel M, a 17-year-old of North African descent. The shot killed the teenager and has led to days of unrest across France, as anger rages over the incident.

Nahel's grandmother, Nadia, was recently asked about the crowdfunding campaign, and she replied: "My heart aches." The boy's death has renewed debates on France's long and troubled history with its ethnic minority populations, and allegations of police brutality.

Messiha's collection drive was condemned by centrist and left-wing politicians. Eric Bothorel, from the En Marche party of President Emmanuel Macron, wrote on Twitter: "Jean Messiha blows on the embers. It is a generator of riots. The pot of several hundred thousand euros for the police officer indicted in the homicide of young Nahel is indecent and scandalous," as per Al Jazeera.

"You maintain an already gaping fracture by participating in support of a police officer indicted for intentional homicide. Close!" Some called out the hypocrisy of the pot still taking donations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

