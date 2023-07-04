Left Menu

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

The new service aims to benefit the fostered children and includes all common aspects such as alimony, education, health, housing and vision preserving the child's dignity and rights.

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Sharjah [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) launched a new service, in cooperation and coordination with the Family Court in Sharjah, entitled "Family Guidance and Reconciliation". The new service aims to benefit the fostered children and includes all common aspects such as alimony, education, health, housing and vision preserving the child's dignity and rights.

Fayza Khabab, Director of the Family Forum Centre affiliated with SSSD, stated that, through this service, the centre was able to sign 17 reconciliation agreements between spouses, within only one month of the start of implementation. She mentioned that the family guidance and reform service provided by the centre follows the "Reconciliation is Key" programme, known as the parental relationship, which is an agreement that regulates the relationship between separated parents towards their children.

The service carries out family reform, counselling and guidance sessions for cases that come to court with parties to the conflict and family problems in the pre-divorce stage to discourage them from separating. She added that either signing the reconciliation agreement means returning things to normal between the spouses and closing the case, or signing the parental agreement in case no agreement was reached.

She stated that the guidance and family reform service is either in the presence of the two parties at the Family Forum Centre or in the Family Court, or the session is electronically visible through a link that is determined with the disputing parties. She concluded by saying that most of the lawsuits are due to stubbornness between the spouses, even if the reasons are simple. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

