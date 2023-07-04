Left Menu

Chinese scientist puts forward proposal for modifying human embryos to help aid ageing population: Report

He Jiankui sparked global outrage in 2018 when he revealed that he had created the first gene-edited children. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in prison in China for "illegal medical practices". He, however, remerged last year and surprised the global scientific community when he announced on social media that he was opening a research lab in Beijing.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:25 IST
Chinese scientist puts forward proposal for modifying human embryos to help aid ageing population: Report
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese scientist He Jiankui has put forward a new proposal for modifying human embryos that he claims could help aid the "ageing population", CNN reported. He Jiankui sparked global outrage in 2018 when he revealed that he had created the first gene-edited children. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in prison in China for "illegal medical practices". He, however, remerged last year and surprised the global scientific community when he announced on social media that he was opening a research lab in Beijing.

Since that time, updates on his research posted on his Twitter account have focused on proposed plans to develop gene therapy for rare diseases. The Chinese scientist again created controversy on Thursday by posting a new research proposal that experts say is reminiscent of his earlier work, which scientists broadly decried as unethical and dangerous, with the potential to impact human DNA across generations.

In a succinct, one-page document, he proposed research that would involve gene-editing mouse embryos and then human fertilized egg cells, or zygotes, in order to test whether a mutation "confers protection against Alzheimer's disease." "The ageing population is of grave importance as both a socioeconomic issue and a strain on the medical system ... Currently, there is no effective drug for Alzheimer's disease," he wrote in an apparent nod to China's growing demographic burden due to a rising proportion of elderly.

Unlike the science that landed him in jail, this potential experiment involves a kind of abnormal fertilized egg cell generally considered not suitable to be implanted in a woman, as per CNN, No human embryo would be implanted for pregnancy and "government permit and ethical approval" were required before experimentation, the proposal said.

According to CNN, it's not clear whether he would get approval for such work in China, even if the proposal he put forward was deemed to have merit, and outside experts say the current proposal is not scientifically sound. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023