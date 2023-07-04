Left Menu

'Barbie' movie banned in Vietnam over scene including disputed map

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, was set to hit theatres in Vietnam on July 21, aligning with its big-screen release in most countries around the world.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:27 IST
'Barbie' movie banned in Vietnam over scene including disputed map
"Barbie" movie banned in Vietnam (Source: Twitter/@barbiethemovie). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Warner Bros.' highly anticipated movie "Barbie" has been banned in Vietnam, New York Post reported. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, was set to hit theatres in Vietnam on July 21, aligning with its big-screen release in most countries around the world.

Vietnam state media, however, announced that the movie will not be released due to a scene that includes a map using the "nine-dash line", a set of line segments that represent China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Vietnam claims violates its sovereignty. "We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," said Vietnam state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper citing the head Department of Cinema Vi Kien Thanh.

Vi Kien Thanh said the decision was decided by Vietnam's National Film Evaluation Council. The U-shaped line, which was first seen on maps in 1947, includes parts that Vietnam sees as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

As per New York Post, the line is highly controversial as many of China's neighbours, including Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, have competing and overlapping territorial claims, and the Chinese territory is contested. "Barbie" isn't the first film to face problems with its release in Vietnam over the "nine-dash line" dispute.

In 2019, DreamWorks' "Abominable" was banned for the same reason, while Sony's "Unchartered" was blocked last year. TV series "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" and "Madam Secretary" was told to delete certain scenes containing the map in 2020, and Netflix had to remove the Australian spy drama "Pine Gap" from streaming in Vietnam in 2021, as per New York Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023