US: Eight people shot in Philadelphia, person in custody

Eight people, including two children, were shot in a southwest neighbourhood of Philadelphia on Monday, CNN reported citing police. According to police spokesperson a suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered. Police said that the shooting took place on the 5700 block of Warrington Avenue in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighbourhood. Six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment while two were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly said, according to CNN.

Police has not shared details regarding the conditions of those hospitalized. In this year, so far, at least 339 mass shootings have taken place in the US, CNN reported citing Gun Violence archive. On Sunday, two people were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting incident at a block party in Baltimore in the US, CNN reported citing officials. Nine people were taken to area hospitals for treatment and three of the injured are in critical condition, the report said.

People received multiple calls after 12:30 am (local time) and reached the spot. Police found one woman dead and nine people suffering from gunshot injuries, Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said, according to CNN. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident a "reckless and cowardly act." He said, "This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," according to CNN. Earlier, Baltimore police spokesperson Lindsey Elridge said the incident took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. (ANI)

