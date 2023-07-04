Toshakhana case inadmissible, Islamabad High Court rules in favour of Imran Khan

In a big relief to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the Toshakhana case lodged against him inadmissible, ARY News reported. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict reserved earlier on a petition filed by the former premier against the decision of a trial court that had declared the criminal case, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), admissible.

Earlier, the Chief Justice had reserved the verdict on June 23, saying that he would look into the matter after Eid ul Adha, according to ARY News. On May 10, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was indicted in the Toshakhana case by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

The case pertains to the allegations that the former PM "deliberately concealed" details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana -- a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept -- during his time as the prime minister, and proceeds from their reported sales. The PTI chief then approached the IHC, which had stayed criminal proceedings on the case till June 8.

A day earlier, the PTI chief submitted a petition to the court, seeking Justice Aamer Farooq's recusal from the case. In a petition filed by Barrister Gohar Khan on Monday, Imran Khan has said the arguments in the cases were yet to be completed as he sought the recusal of Justice Farooq from the bench on the grounds of "fair hearing, unbiased tribunal, access to justice and impartial proceedings", Dawn reported.

During a talk with media personnel outside the IHC, the PTI chief's lawyer, Gohar Khan, termed the verdict a "victory". "An appeal was filed against the decision of the session judge in the Toshakhana case...We were trying in courts for a year. Today, PTI has won," he said, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)