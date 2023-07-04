Left Menu

Five Ukrainian drones intercepted near Moscow, shot down: Russian military

Four of the drones were intercepted by air defences in the New Moscow region, Russian military said

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:05 IST
Five Ukrainian drones intercepted near Moscow, shot down: Russian military
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Russia intercepted five Ukrainian drones near Moscow on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Telegram and termed it a "terrorist" attack. Russia's Defence Ministry said it intercepted five Ukrainian drones near Moscow, according to CNN.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using five UAVs against targets in Moscow region and New Moscow was foiled," the ministry stated. Four of the drones were intercepted by air defences in the New Moscow region, it added.

The fifth drone was "suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed on the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region," CNN quoted the ministry. The Russian ministry also said that there were no casualties as a result of the drone interceptions.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the alleged drone attack, forced an airport to divert "some flights". "For security reasons, some flights from Vnukovo airport have been temporarily rerouted," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Vnukovo International Airport, one of four airports that serve Moscow, also diverted six flights on Tuesday, according to a statement from Rosaviatsiya, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, CNN reported. "Due to technical issues unmanageable by the airport itself, Vnukovo has imposed restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft from beginning at 5:10 AM," Rosaviatsiya said in the statement.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine claimed it has taken a total of 14 square miles --9 square km of territory in the east and 28.4 square km in the south--from Russia in the past week, CNN reported. On Sunday, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, Al Jazeera reported citing a senior Ukrainian military official.

"Another enemy attack on Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv's military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel early on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

