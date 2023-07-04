Left Menu

Putin thanks PM Modi for organising SCO summit, lauds work India has done under its Presidency

Addressing the Council of Heads of States summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtually, Russian President Vladimir Putin today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this Summit and lauded the work India has done under its presidency.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:08 IST
Putin thanks PM Modi for organising SCO summit, lauds work India has done under its Presidency
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Russian Embassy, India//Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Addressing the Council of Heads of States summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtually, Russian President Vladimir Putin today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this Summit and lauded the work India has done under its presidency. He said, "I would like to thank PM Modi for organising this Summit. The implementation of a lot of documents and the decisions that were prepared for this Summit is going to enhance the strategic partnership with India," adding that Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues.

"Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues. We will continue to strengthen ties with SCO member states," Putin said. Speaking further, Putin also mentioned Ukraine and noted that, for quite a while, external forces had been carrying out a project aimed at transforming Ukraine into "a hostile state; the anti-Russia."

"In fact, there is a hybrid war being waged against us, which involves illegal sanctions on Russia that are unprecedented in scale. I would like to point out that Russia has been and will continue to confidently counter external pressure, sanctions and provocative incitements," the Russian head of state emphasized.He added that, for quite a while, external forces had been carrying out a project aimed at transforming Ukraine into "a hostile state; the anti-Russia," President Vladimir Putin said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to the Russian news agency, TASS. "For eight years, they pumped it [Ukraine] full of weapons, condoned aggression against the peaceful population of Donbas, and turned a blind eye to the enforced propagation of neo-Nazi ideas. And all of this was being done to put the security of Russia under threat and put a check on the development of our country," Putin pointed out during the Summit.

He also added by saying, "Another focus of the SCO is the current situation in Afghanistan. The situation that regrettably is not becoming better. The SCO's priority must be counter-terrorism, counter radicalism, extremism and to counter drug trafficking." The SCO summit, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded with the virtual participation of the heads of state from all SCO nations.

India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO at the Samarkand Summit of SCO on September 16 last year. The theme of India's Chairmanship of SCO in 2023 is 'SECURE-SCO'. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and China's President Xi Jinping were among others who participated in the summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023