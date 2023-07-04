Left Menu

UAE: Nahyan bin Zayed issues resolution to form Supreme Organising Committee

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has issued a resolution to form the Supreme Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Series - Abu Dhabi 2026, to be Chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 20:13 IST
UAE: Nahyan bin Zayed issues resolution to form Supreme Organising Committee
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has issued a resolution to form the Supreme Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Series - Abu Dhabi 2026, to be Chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Committee members will include the Secretary General of ADSC; the Undersecretaries of the Department of Community Development, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; the Directors General of the Strategic Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, the Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Municipality, and the Integrated Transport Centre; as well as a representative of Abu Dhabi Police.

ADSC and the International Federation of Masters Games have signed an agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the Open Masters Games Series in 2026, the first time the series will be held in the Middle East. As one of the largest sporting events in the world, in terms of the number of participants and events held, the Open Masters Games Series is expected to attract 5,000 to 10,000 athletes competing in 30 different sports.

Participation is open to all athletes of various abilities aged 25 years and above. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023