UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President-Designate, said that the launch of the updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy, constitutes a pioneering step that affirms the UAE's commitment to taking practical measures and developing supportive policies to achieve sustainable economic and social development, in conjunction with strengthening climate action efforts, reducing emissions and mitigating the repercussions of climate change. In his statements, Dr. Al Jaber emphasised that the announcement of the updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy constitutes a model for the concerted efforts of all concerned national authorities to achieve the desired progress in the areas of sustainable development, climate action and energy security, explaining that these efforts provide a model that can be emulated in various parts of the world.

"Over the last decade, the UAE has increased renewable energy capacity more than any other country in the world, and by 2030 aims to more than triple this capacity again to reach a total of 14.2 GW. By building on our expertise in the energy sector and exporting hydrogen, the UAE will play a critical role in speeding up the decarbonisation of the global economy. The UAE also aspires to become a leading producer of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031," the COP28 President-Designate noted. Masdar is already a global leader in deploying renewable energy solutions and I welcome the ambition to turn the UAE into a leading producer of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031, he added.

The world must triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, and our ability to do this will depend on having the right policies, investment, and infrastructure in place, Dr. Al Jaber continued. "The world must double its hydrogen production by 2030 and the UAE is committed to leading by example as we prepare to host COP28." He underscored the importance of focusing on achieving a logical, practical, gradual, fair and deliberate transition in the energy sector, in conjunction with ensuring energy security and obtaining it at an appropriate cost.

COP28 Presidency will focus on responding to the global progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement in a practical and effective manner, in a way that achieves radical progress and a qualitative shift in climate action, by seeking to involve all concerned parties to present inclusive action plans that supports moving forward in the right direction to achieve climate goals," Dr. Al Jaber concluded. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)