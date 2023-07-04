Left Menu

Pakistan: Man arrested for assaulting Afghan child

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old Afghan child on Monday in the Togh Lalma area, reported Dawn.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 22:01 IST
Pakistan: Man arrested for assaulting Afghan child
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old Afghan child on Monday in the Togh Lalma area, reported Dawn. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yousuf Jan and Station House Officer (SHO) Islamuddin led an action in which the culprit, Naveed Khan of Mohmand tribal district, was arrested.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper. According to the officials, the child was abused in the Togh Lalma area in the jurisdiction of Mohammad Riaz police station.

Zulfiqar, the victim's father, Samiullah, reported to the police that his son came home crying and complained that a man he could identify took him to fields and abused him, according to Dawn. "The victim and the accused were taken to the KDA Teaching Hospital for medical examination, and the tests confirmed the child was assaulted," DSP Yousuf Jan said, reported Dawn.

He further said that the accused was booked under the Child Protection Act. Whereas, earlier, the Hangu police on Monday arrested two thieves for breaking into a shop and looting money, where they recovered Rs 162,000 cash from them.

City police station SHO Fayaz Khan said the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of a shopkeeper of a market located on Samana Road where he mentioned that last week as he came to his shop in the morning, the locks of his shop were broken and all money was stolen, according to Dawn. Moreover, he said Mohammad Waseem and Hafeezur Rehman were also arrested in separate raids. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023