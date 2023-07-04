Left Menu

Dubai records over AED4.1 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

Dubai real estate market recorded 458 sales transactions worth AED2.01 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED1.29 billion, and 65 gift deals amounting to AED851.86 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:20 IST
Dubai records over AED4.1 bn in realty transactions Tuesday
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): Dubai real estate market recorded 458 sales transactions worth AED2.01 billion, in addition to 98 mortgage deals of AED1.29 billion, and 65 gift deals amounting to AED851.86 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 384 villas and apartments worth AED786.6 million, and 74 land plots worth AED1.22 billion.

The mortgages included 80 villas and apartments worth AED135.24 million and 18 land plots valued at AED1.15 billion, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED4.1 billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023