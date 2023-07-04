7 Injured in Tel Aviv Terror Attack

Left Menu

Seven people were injured in Tel Aviv when a Palestinian rammed his car into pedestrians. The driver was shot and killed when he got out of his car and tried to stab people on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): Seven people were injured in Tel Aviv when a Palestinian rammed his car into pedestrians. The driver was shot and killed when he got out of his car and tried to stab people on Tuesday. The attack took place in commercial area of northern Tel Aviv.

Victims were evacuated to the Beilinson and Ichilov Hospitals. Three were in serious condition, two in moderate condition and two in mild condition. "We arrived at the scene with a large force of MDA intensive care vehicles and ambulances. We saw that it was very serious, and near a bus stop there were 5 injured people, including a 46-year-old woman was lying on the sidewalk while she was conscious and suffering from severe trauma," said one responding Magen David Adom medic.

The terrorist was identified as 23-year-old Abed al-Wahab Khalila, from the Palestinian village of Samua, near Hebron. It wasn't immediately clear if he was affiliated with any Palestinian terror groups. The attack came as Israeli security forces were engaged in a wide scale counter-terror operation in Jenin.

Hamas praised the Tel Aviv attack as a "first response to the operation in Jenin." (ANI/TPS)

