Bahrain condemns Israeli attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Manama [Bahrain], July 4 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks on the city of Jenin and its camp, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to end military operations in the West Bank and stop acts of violence and escalation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which calls for the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, resuming the comprehensive peace process and establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, the principles of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative. (ANI/WAM)

