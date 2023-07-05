Left Menu

Jaishankar to visit Tanzania from July 5-8, will co-chair 10th Joint Commission Meet with his counterpart

During the visit, Jaishankar will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:06 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Tanzania from July 5 to 8, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday. "The EAM will first visit Zanzibar from July 5 to 6, where he will visit a water supply project funded by Government of India line of credit, call on top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania," the MEA release said.

"EAM will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from July 7 to 8, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country's top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers," it added. During the visit, Jaishankar will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting and will also be addressing the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam.

"India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. EAM's visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries," the release concluded. The two countries also saw the second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania, which was held in Arusha on June 28 and 29, earlier this year.

In the JDDC meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Binay S Pradhan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration with a view to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region. India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for development partnership. The visit of the Indian delegation for the JDCC meeting is expected to further strengthen defence relations with Tanzania. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

