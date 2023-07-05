Afghanistan: Over 200 people killed and injured in last five days, says Traffic Police Department report

As many as 200 people have been killed and injured in the last five days as a result of rising traffic accidents in Afghanistan, reported TOLO News citing the Traffic Police Department reports. The Financial and Administrative Director of the department said that in the last three months, nearly 3,00,000 cars without documents have been registered across the country.

Abdul Wodod KhirKhah, Head of Policy in the Traffic Police Department said, "Approximately 66 people have died, and 132 others have been injured across the country," as per TOLO News. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

"Most of the vulnerable people are from cities and the reason is not following traffic rules," said Mohammad Nayeem Mangal, Head of the Regional Hospital of Kunduz. Whereas, the residents of Kabul mentioned that the increase in cars without documents is the main reason for the increase in traffic incidents in the country.

"The reason for traffic incidents is cars without documents that are used in Pakistan, not in Afghanistan," said Folad, a Kabul resident, according to TOLO News. Esmatullah, another resident of Kabul said, "The reason is that people don't know how to drive at all, and they have never driven before, that's why the incidents have increased."

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department announced the registration of nearly 3,00,000 cars without documents in the last three months across the country. (ANI)

