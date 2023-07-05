Pak govt announces countrywide protests over Holy Quran desecration on July 7

The Pakistan federal government will observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran on July 7 to hold countrywide protests against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and convene a joint parliamentary session a day earlier, ARY News reported on Tuesday. The decision was made during a meeting that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif presided over to talk about the problem of the Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden.

It was decided that countrywide protests will take place on Friday, July 7, to condemn the act. The country, including all the political parties, were urged to take part in the protest by the prime minister in order to send a clear message to the naughty minds. Additionally, the government said that it will call a joint session of parliament on July 6 to develop a national policy on the subject and represent public opinion through the parliamentary process, as per ARY News.

The joint session would also pass a resolution denouncing the Holy Quran's desecration. The prime also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz instructed the party to take part in the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran and hold countrywide rallies.

He explained to the people that the Muslims' shared belief in the sacredness of the Holy Quran unites them all. According to PM Shehbaz, the errant minds were formulating a sinister plan to feed the flames of Islamophobia. According to Prime Minister Shehbaz, countries and leaders that value peace and coexistence should stifle the destructive forces fueled by racism and Islamophobia, according to ARY News.

PM Shehbaz also said that countries and their leaders, who believe in peace and co-exist, should contain the violent forces infested by the Islamophobia and religious biases. Earlier, a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, prompting significant condemnation from a number of nations, including Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, and Iran.

The burning of the Quran in front of Stockholm's major mosque was also denounced by the Swedish government as an "Islamophobic" act. The foreign ministry said in a statement, "The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims," according to ARY News.

"We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government," it added. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has its headquarters in Saudi Arabia, called for concerted action to stop Quran burnings in the future, prompting the condemnation.

The 57-member body gathered at its Jeddah offices to discuss Wednesday's incident, in which an Iraqi living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, set several pages of Quran to fire, ARY News reported. (ANI)

