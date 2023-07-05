Left Menu

Pakistan: Two Baloch youths abducted by Rangers, taken to unknown location

Two Baloch youths were abducted by the Pakistan Army, informed Voice of Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP).

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:59 IST

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Baloch youths were abducted by the Pakistan Army, informed Voice of Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). VBMP is an organization that represents the family of those abducted from the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The two kidnapped youths were identified as Mohammad and Asim, residents of Khuzdar. They were abducted allegedly by the Rangers from Karachi on June 17 and then transferred to an unknown location.

The victim's family has not been provided with any information about the condition of the two youths, VBMP further alleged. "Mohammad and Asim, missing residents of Khuzdar, should be recovered from Karachi. VBMP. The organization has received a complaint that the residents of Khuzdar, Muhammad son of Mahmood and Asim son of Muhammad Azam, were taken into custody by the Rangers from Karachi on June 17 and transferred to an unknown location and the family is not being provided with information," VBMP tweeted on Tuesday.

Attacks and persecution of the Baloch in Pakistan have been on the rise, according to reports. The Pakistan authorities have been accused of abduction and extra-judicial killings to suppress independent voices.

Earlier, on July 1, massive protests were taken out in Pakistan's Quetta and Karachi demanding the recovery of missing Baloch people, victims of forced disappearances in the Balochistan province. The protestors demanded immediate recovery of the missing Baloch people. They said that those responsible should be made accountable and the issue should be resolved in accordance with the law of the land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

