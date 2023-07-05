Left Menu

Pakistan: Christian mother of three murdered in Lahore

The assailants subjected her to a violent assault, followed by throwing acid on her face and attempting to cover it up as an accident.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:17 IST
Pakistan: Christian mother of three murdered in Lahore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Christian mother of three and a Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) University employee was murdered by a group led by Mani Gujjar in Lahore's Mir Town, Pakistan based voicepk.net reported. She was allegedly murdered for refusing to convert to Islam.

The assailants subjected her to a violent assault, followed by throwing acid on her face and attempting to cover it up as an accident. Voicepk.net is Pakistan's digital media platform dedicated to investigating, reporting and broadcasting human rights and legal issues happening in the country.

Meanwhile, in a distressing incident in Faisalabad, Punjab, a minor girl was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and subsequently married off to her abductor. The situation is still unfolding, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

In another incident in Chagai, a girl has allegedly been sentenced to death by a local Panchayat/Jirga on allegations of being in an illegal relationship, while the man involved has been spared, as per voicepk.net Action is urged to address this injustice and ensure justice is served.

The media reported that crime is on the rise in Pakistan as it struggles to overcome its economic crisis. The country's citizens are unable to fend for daily essentials and hunger is increasing among people. According to Pakistan's vernacular media, hunger is increasing among people instead of good standard thinking, and people are suffering from hopelessness due to the non-availability of food.

The young generation, comprising both boys and girls, is becoming drug addicts due to frustration and unhappiness at educational institutions. In Pakistan, 1200 boys and girls are becoming addicted to smoking every day, and every year, about one lakh people, die in the country due to this malpractice. More than 5,000 people are admitted to hospitals every day, Pakistan vernacular media, Daily Khabrain underlined, citing a report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023