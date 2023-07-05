Left Menu

Pakistan: 7 killed, infrastructure damaged due to heavy rains in Lahore

At least seven people were killed after heavy rains lashed the city of Lahore in Pakistan, leading to urban flooding and causing extreme damage to infrastructure.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:41 IST
Pakistan: 7 killed, infrastructure damaged due to heavy rains in Lahore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least seven people were killed after heavy rains lashed the city of Lahore in Pakistan, leading to urban flooding and causing extreme damage to infrastructure, Dawn reported on Wednesday. According to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the deaths took place due to roof collapses, drowning and electrocution.

He said Lahore had received 'record' rainfall of 291 millimetres on Wednesday, which was unexpected. "We have dispatched teams across the city to clear main roads and drain water from submerged areas," Dawn quoted Naqvi telling the media persons earlier in the day.

Areas such as Muslim Town, Garden Town and Gulberg were majorly inundated due to the overflow of water from the Lahore Cana, Naqvi said. He further stated that another spell of rain was expected to hit the city at 9 pm and the authorities were preparing for that, adding that he was monitoring the efforts himself, Dawn reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued a warning of several cities facing the risk of urban flooding due to the start of monsoon rains. The rains may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 4-7, the Met Office stated and asked authorities to remain alert. The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Geo News had reported that heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to issues in sewerage systems. In Rawalpindi, roads, particularly at Bohar Bazar, Moti Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Sadiqabad, were affected by accumulated water leading to ongoing disruptions to life in both Pindi and the federal capital.

To worsen conditions for residents of the twin cities, sewage lines remained blocked with water making its way into shops and houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023