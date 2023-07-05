Pakistan: 7 killed, infrastructure damaged due to heavy rains in Lahore

At least seven people were killed after heavy rains lashed the city of Lahore in Pakistan, leading to urban flooding and causing extreme damage to infrastructure, Dawn reported on Wednesday. According to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the deaths took place due to roof collapses, drowning and electrocution.

He said Lahore had received 'record' rainfall of 291 millimetres on Wednesday, which was unexpected. "We have dispatched teams across the city to clear main roads and drain water from submerged areas," Dawn quoted Naqvi telling the media persons earlier in the day.

Areas such as Muslim Town, Garden Town and Gulberg were majorly inundated due to the overflow of water from the Lahore Cana, Naqvi said. He further stated that another spell of rain was expected to hit the city at 9 pm and the authorities were preparing for that, adding that he was monitoring the efforts himself, Dawn reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued a warning of several cities facing the risk of urban flooding due to the start of monsoon rains. The rains may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 4-7, the Met Office stated and asked authorities to remain alert. The heavy rains could also trigger landslides in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Geo News had reported that heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to issues in sewerage systems. In Rawalpindi, roads, particularly at Bohar Bazar, Moti Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, and Sadiqabad, were affected by accumulated water leading to ongoing disruptions to life in both Pindi and the federal capital.

To worsen conditions for residents of the twin cities, sewage lines remained blocked with water making its way into shops and houses. (ANI)

