8th OPEC International Seminar opens in Vienna

Vienna [Austria], July 5 (ANI/WAM): The 8th OPEC International Seminar kicked off today in the Austrian capital, Vienna, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Held under the theme "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition", the conference is hosted at the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna.

The event will focus on the key issues pertaining to the energy transition, such as energy security, technological innovation, environmental matters, sustainable development, energy policies, as well as broader trends in the world economy. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of OPEC, emphasised that the OPEC conference has a remarkable track record in terms of the high-level participants and discussions revolving around key issues affecting the energy sector, especially given the current global circumstances.

He added that the eighth edition of the conference witnesses broad international participation from ministers, ambassadors, dignitaries, moderators, heads of international organisations, and chief executives of national and international oil companies. The current session of the conference focuses on discussions regarding sustainable and comprehensive energy transition in the sector. OPEC has held seminars since 1969. However, the first in the current series of International Seminars was held in 2001.

The 7th OPEC International Seminar took place from 20th-21st June 2018 under the theme "Petroleum- cooperation for a sustainable future". It was also held at the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna and attracted a record 950 participants from over 50 nations, around 80 speakers, 60 ministers and CEOs, 19 sponsors, 20 exhibitors, and more than 200 journalists and analysts. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)