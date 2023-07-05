Indian Navy congratulates Ujjwal Choudhary for finishing 'Ironman Triathlon' in 5th position

Left Menu

The race included 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42.2 km of running. While there were a total of around 400 participants from across the globe, the officer was the fastest Indian athlete to complete the race out of around 50 Indians participating.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:39 IST
Indian Navy congratulates Lieutenant Commander Ujjwal Choudhary. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy has congratulated Lieutenant Commander Ujjwal Choudhary from Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam for finishing 'Ironman Triathlon' at fifth position, with a finishing time of 11 hrs 04 minutes conducted in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Choudhary also qualified for the world championship to be held in France.

The race included 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42.2 km of running. While there were a total of around 400 participants from across the globe, the officer was the fastest Indian athlete to complete the race out of around 50 Indians participating. The Ironman World Championship is a triathlon, including a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC).

Meanwhile, Shivangi Sarda recently garnered a lot of attention as she stunned people with her performance, excelling as an athlete at the recently held Ironman Triathlon in Germany. She completed the Ironman World Championship with a 3.8 km swim, 180.2 km cycling and 42.2 running in 13h 47m in Hamburg City, Germany.

She was awarded the best player of Rajasthan three times consecutively in basketball and also did Ironman 70.3 in Chongming, Shanghai, in 2019. (ANI)

