Left Menu

Japan: 59-year-old Chinese researcher indicted over alleged data-leak

Quan Hengdao, 59, was fired on Wednesday by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology after being detained in June on suspicion of breaking the legislation preventing unfair competition

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 08:57 IST
Japan: 59-year-old Chinese researcher indicted over alleged data-leak
Japan's National Institute of Industrial Technology (Photo Credit: Twitter/@AIST_JP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prosecutors in Tokyo have indicted a Chinese researcher at Japan's National Institute of Industrial Technology on Wednesday for allegedly leaking data to a Chinese company, Kyodo News reported. Quan Hengdao, 59, was fired on Wednesday by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology after being detained in June on suspicion of breaking the legislation preventing unfair competition.

It was unclear if Quan had confessed to the allegation, as per Kyodo News. Kyodo News is a news agency based in Minato, Tokyo.

Quan reportedly sent an email with data on fluorine compounds to a chemical product manufacturing firm in Beijing in April 2018, according to the written indictment and other sources. He had access to trade secrets at the institute in Ibaraki Prefecture at the time. Fluorine compounds are utilised as an insulator in electrical equipment such as transformers and as an insulating gas.

In 2002, Quan was employed by the Japanese institution. According to investigative sources and Chinese websites, he also taught at the Beijing Institute of Technology, which is linked to China's military, reported Kyodo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023