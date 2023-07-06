Left Menu

Any direct attacks on Indian High Commission in London completely unacceptable: James Cleverly

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said that any direct attacks on Indian High Commission in London are "completely unacceptable."

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:29 IST
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Image Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said that any direct attacks on Indian High Commission in London are "completely unacceptable." He said the UK has made clear to the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and the Indian government that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount.

"Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount," Cleverly said in a tweet. Cleverly's remarks come after posters emerged of a pro-Khalistan rally in London on July 8.

The rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar aka Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey on June 18. The posters contained threats to the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Shashank Vikram, Consul General of India, Birmingham. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis also responded to Cleverly's tweet and said the UK government attaches importance to the safety of friends and colleagues.

"To amplify the importance which @FCDOGovUK attaches to the safety and security of friends and colleagues, and their premises, at @HCI_London," he said in a tweet. Posters containing threats to Indian diplomats are being circulated in Canada also. The posters purportedly circulated by Sikh extremists have named Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Delhi that India has requested partner countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia not to give space to Khalistanis as these radical extremist ideologies are not good for the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

