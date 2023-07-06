Left Menu

French President's diplomatic advisor holds talks with NSA Doval for PM Modi's upcoming visit to France

we're working on an ambitious agenda for the India-France strategic partnership!"

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:09 IST
Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Image Credit: Twitter/@FranceinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, held in-depth talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France scheduled to take place next week. Sharing details regarding the meeting between Bonne and Doval, French Embassy in India in a tweet stated, "E. Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to Prez @EmmanuelMacron, held in-depth talks with NSA Ajit Doval to prepare for PM @NarendraModi's visit to France next week. Defence, energy, space, new technologies & more: we're working on an ambitious agenda for the India-France strategic partnership!"

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14. French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India. Ahead of PM Modi's visit to France on its National Day, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain expressed the desire to have Indian troops participate in the parade and Indian Rafales in the sky to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "Well, it's going to be a very important visit. India is the guest of honour on our Bastille Day...our National Day. Every year we have a guest of honour but this year, it is very special that's the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India and we wanted to have Indian troops in the parade and also Indian Rafales in the sky."Speaking about the key takeaways from PM Modi's upcoming visit to France, he said, "There will be a lot. Each time, there are important meetings at that level. There will be some new momentum for cooperation. That being the 25th anniversary this year, we are going to draft a roadmap to open for new cooperation in the future, especially in the field of technology, the fight against climate change, global issues, and people-to-people exchanges..there would be a lot of news." (ANI)

