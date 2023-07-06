Left Menu

Muslim World League Secy General Al-Issa to arrive in India on July 10: Sources

Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is set to arrive in New Delhi on July 10 on a six-day visit, the sources said.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:27 IST
Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is set to arrive in New Delhi on July 10 on a six-day visit, the sources said. Upon his arrival in India, Al-Issa will be meeting India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a one-on-one in the evening.

On July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, Al-Issa will address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium at the India Islamic Cultural Centre. The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shall also address the gathering. Al-Issa will be in India from July 10-15.

As per sources, Al-Issa is expected to meet India's Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and he may also call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. He will also meet the President of ICCR and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekanand International Foundation. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple and meet some prominent personalities.

During his stay in the national capital, an important part of his engagement will also be the visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday Prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra. Notably, Al-Issa is an Islamic scholar and a leading voice on moderate Islam. He is also a promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace.

He is a prominent religious leader, Islamic scholar and reformist from Saudi Arabia. Before being appointed as the Secretary General of the Muslim World League in 2016, Al-Issa served as the Minister of Justice in the Saudi Cabinet. As the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organization representing Muslims worldwide, Al-Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business, and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today. (ANI)

