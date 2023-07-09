Left Menu

Germany: 22 officers injured in Giessen following unrest, police say

According to police, demonstrators in the German state of Hessen threw stones and bottles and set off smoke bombs and tried to break through police barriers into the event venue, and launched "massive attacks" against their officers, in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 12:08 IST
Germany: 22 officers injured in Giessen following unrest, police say
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

At least 22 police officers were hurt during Saturday's unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western German town of Giessen, CNN reported citing local police. According to police, demonstrators in the German state of Hessen threw stones and bottles and set off smoke bombs and tried to break through police barriers into the event venue, and launched "massive attacks" against their officers, in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, Hessen police said that "the police had to use pepper spray and batons," and that there were "severe traffic problems in the area" and that there was also car damage. Due to the festival's organisers' alleged ties to the Eritrean government, according to CNN affiliates NTV and ZDF, there was rioting a year ago. In recent years, thousands of Eritreans have emigrated to Europe, claiming that the current leadership has mistreated them.

According to ZDF, the city of Giessen attempted to prevent the festival from happening this year, but the ban was overturned by a municipal court. Hessen police further stated that a total of 1,000 policemen from several departments had been dispatched and that the situation was ongoing, as per CNN.

Hessen police said, "There are currently no concrete figures on the number of people injured or detained." It further said that 60 persons were held overnight on Friday and Saturday on suspicion of plotting an attack at the event, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023