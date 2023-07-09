Pakistan's counter terrorism department arrests four 'terrorists' in Hangu

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four people, whom the officials termed as "wanted terrorists" in the Torawari Mountains Hangu, ARY News reported on Saturday. The terrorists were involved in receiving the ransom from the local people and suspects used to make calls from Afghanistan numbers and threaten people.

The law enforcement agency recovered a machine gun, four Kalashnikov, two rocket-propelled grenades, and an Afghanistan sim, ARY News reported further. A similar incident took place in Dera Ismail Khan where three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, reported Dawn.

According to the media wing, the weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. According to the report, the assassinated terrorists were still actively participating in different terrorist activities against security personnel, police, and innocent citizens.

They were also "highly wanted for conducting a raid on a police check post in Kulachi on April 11, 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables" according to the statement, reported Dawn. Meanwhile, last week, Pakistan's security forces killed six people, whom the officials called 'terrorists', during a gun battle in North Waziristan and Tank, as per ARY News.

According to the military's media wing, the gun battle between militants and security forces took place in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district where three terrorists were gunned down. In another gun battle in Tank City, three others were killed and security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

ISPR said that militants remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, reported ARY News. "Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the military's media said. (ANI)

