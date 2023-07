3 killed, ex-governor arrested for leading protest in Kenya

At least three persons were killed during the protest in Kenya while police pursued the protestors, who turned up in large numbers to demonstrate against the high cost of living and express discontent over the recently passed Finance Act, 2023, Kenya-based The Sunday Standard reported. In a day of chaos in Kisumu, two persons were shot dead at Nyawita and Kondele estates, while one of the protesters succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Migori Referral Hospital, confirmed that the man died at the casualty department.

Meanwhile, in Kisii, at least five people are nursing gunshot wounds at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital. In Mount Kenya, former Laikipia Governor Ndiriitu Muriithi was arrested for leading a protest against the high cost of living in Nyahururu.

In a change of strategy to ensure the protests are more successful, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition tasked its leaders to lead protests in their counties and regions, according to The Sunday Standard. The Standard is the oldest newspaper in the country and is owned by The Standard.

While the coalition's leader Raila Odinga was leading a battalion of supporters in Nairobi, other principals and leaders were in their backyards to strengthen the coalition's bid to push through civil disobedience. In Nyahururu, Muriithi, who was being held at Nyahururu Police Station, was arrested alongside politician Carolyne Wanjiku. Wanjiku vied for Laikipia West parliamentary seat during the 2022 General Election but lost.

Three police officers were among the injured after rowdy protestors overrun a barricade they had established at Kachok roundabout to block the protestors from accessing the city's Central Business District (CBD). They also vandalized a shop at the petrol station and looted goods, as per The Sunday Standard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)