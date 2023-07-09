Rajnath Singh to begin 3-day visit to Malaysia today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to start his three-day official visit to Malaysia on Sunday, to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, "Today, 9th July, I shall be reaching Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on a three-day official visit."

"Looking forward to hold bilateral talks with my counterpart, Mr Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan, and deepening the defence cooperation between the two countries," he added. Rajnath Singh and Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan will exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Singh will also call on Malaysia's Prime Minister YB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

The Ministry of Defence statement said, "India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security." Both countries are committed to working under the vision of the enhanced strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia in 2015, the Defence Ministry statement said.

India and Malaysia share deep and warm relations. Recently in April, India and Malaysia agreed to settle trade in the Indian rupees, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The announcement came against the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to Safeguard Indian trade from the impact of the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier, this June, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met with Malaysia's Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar and they agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on opening all sectors to Indian workers in Malaysia. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan stated, "Glad to meet Hon'ble Minister of Human Resources Malaysia H.E. @Sivatronoh in Kuala Lumpur Thanked the Minister & Malaysian government for opening all sectors to Indian workers at par with other foreign workers in Malaysia. Both agreed to expedite signing an MoU in this regard."

The announcement came against the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to Safeguard Indian trade from the impact of the Ukraine crisis. MoS V Muraleedharan also attended cultural performances organised as part of an event titled 'Pravasi Bharatiya Utsav'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)