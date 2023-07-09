MoS Dinesh Pratap Singh inaugurates Indian Mango Festival 'Aamrus' in Russia

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Uttar Pradesh Government, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Ambassador of India to Russia Pavan Kapoor participated in the inauguration of the Indian Mango Festival 'Aamrus,' on Saturday (Local Time) in Moscow. Taking to Twitter, India Embassy in Russia said, "Minister of State Shri Dinesh Pratap Singh and @AmbKapoor participated in the inauguration of the Indian Mango Festival 'Aamrus' organized by the Embassy with the support of the UP Government, @APEDADOCand DISHA in Moscow."

In the festival, the "enthusiastic" Russian audience got to enjoy five samples of different varieties of Mangoes from Uttar Pradesh - Dasheri, Langra, Chausa, Amrapali and Mallika. Dinesh Pratap Singh said that he represented the government in the "Mango Festival" organized jointly by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Embassy of India in Moscow.

He also stated that he had taken 2 tons of "mangoes" of different species from different districts of UP. "Our Uttar Pradesh's mangoes dominated in Russia and they were very much liked. Gave detailed information about the king of fruits "Mango" to the people of Russia and introduced its rare qualities. About 2,000 people participated in this festival," Singh said in a tweet.

Everyone tasted the mangoes with full enthusiasm and praised the king of fruits, he said in another tweet. On this occasion, Russia's "Dhaba" restaurant prepared Mango Kheer, Mango Lassi, Mango cut-piece, Phirni and many other sweets and many other edible items made from mango, MoS tweeted.

"Russian businessmen participating in the festival were encouraged to invest in Uttar Pradesh and assured them that the Yogi government would cooperate with them in every way," Singh said. "During this, told them (investors) the benefits of investing in the Yogi government and also told them about the beneficial policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the Invest UP program," he added. (ANI)

