UAE opens field hospital in Chad to support Sudanese refugees

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE has built a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass to support Sudanese refugees.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 15:33 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 9 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the UAE has built a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass to support Sudanese refugees. The initiative is the result of joint cooperation between three humanitarian entities in the UAE represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation. Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, today opened the field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass in the presence of the Chadian Minister of Health, a number of Chadian government officials, representatives of UAE entities supervising the implementation of the project, and the Emirati medical team.

Al Shamsi stated that the opening of the hospital is part of the humanitarian, relief, and medical support provided by the UAE to Sudanese nationals facing humanitarian challenges caused by the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in the beginning of April. The support to the Republic of Chad also aims to alleviate the humanitarian impact of the influx of Sudanese refugees due to the current situation. Al Shamsi underscored that the construction of the hospital aims to extend a helping hand, humanitarian aid, and support to alleviate the suffering of refugees. It also comes as part of the UAE's enduring aim to provide critical medical services to those in need, especially the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

He affirmed that the UAE continues to monitor the humanitarian situation affecting the Sudanese people and its impact on neighbouring countries. He stated that the UAE seeks to provide all forms of support to alleviate humanitarian suffering and hopes that the field hospital will contribute to providing the highest level of services to the Sudanese people. It is worth noting that the UAE, since the beginning of the conflict, has operated an air and sea bridge, transporting nearly 2000 tonnes of medical, food and relief materials to Port Sudan to support those affected inside Sudan and to the Republic of Chad to support Sudanese refugees. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

