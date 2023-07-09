Left Menu

12 injured in bus accident in North Moscow

Nearly 12 people were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Leningradskoye highway in the north of Moscow

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Nearly 12 people were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Leningradskoye highway in the north of Moscow, according to the Russian News Agency TASS. The source said, "A bus and a truck collided on Leningradskoye highway."

TASS is a state-owned Russian News Agency founded in 1904, as per TASS. According to a law enforcement source, "Six people were hospitalized, and six were treated on site."

Whereas the Press Service of the Moscow Police Department stated that four people sought medical assistance in connection with the accident, TASS reported. Furthermore, the bus was carrying 20 people when the accident happened. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

