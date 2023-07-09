Israel: David's Sling Defense System passes advanced tests

Jerusalem [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defense Ministry on Sunday announced that David's Sling missile defence system passed a series of advanced tests. "The scenarios simulated advanced threats, enhancing the system's capabilities and significantly improving the State of Israel's multi-tiered air and missile defence array," the ministry said.

"During Operation 'Shield and Arrow', we witnessed the first operational interception of the David's Sling defence system. This challenging operation showcased the system's broad operational capabilities, proving the State of Israel's qualitative advantage and global technological leadership, both in the field of air and missile defence and in general. All of this occurs within the framework of the multi-tiered air and missile defence system, which includes the Iron Dome and Arrow defence systems." David's Sling intercepted its first rocket fired by Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group heading towards Tel Aviv in May during a five-day conflict. The system also shot down a missile en route to Jerusalem.

Israel's multi-tier air and missile defence array consists of four operational defence tiers: Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3. The Israeli Navy is also developing a naval version of the Iron Dome called C-Dome to protect ships and offshore natural gas reserves. The primary contractor for David's Sling system is the Haifa-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. (ANI/TPS)

