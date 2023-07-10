Left Menu

Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court summons Imran Khan on July 11 in relation to terror cases

The PTI chief has been summoned to join the investigation in five cases registered against him and other PTI leaders in Islamabad.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:56 IST
Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court summons Imran Khan on July 11 in relation to terror cases
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on July 11 in relation to various terror cases registered against him, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The PTI chief has been summoned to join the investigation in five cases registered against him and other PTI leaders in Islamabad. The ATC has also summoned Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Jamshed Mehboob and Munir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the former Pakistan prime minister's interim bail in three cases. The PTI chairman was granted bail by the ATC in three cases registered against him at the police stations Kahna and Bhara Kahu, as per ARY News.

The court while extending Khan's interim bail ordered the police to initiate a transparent inquiry, delay will not be tolerated at any cost. We are not supporting the accused nor the prosecution, but inquiry should be conducted transparently, the judge remarked, as per ARY News.

The cases are connected to the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, the Shadman Town police station, vandalism at the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and the setting ablaze of a container when protests broke out in the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

