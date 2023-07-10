Left Menu

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Dubai real estate market recorded 602 sales transactions worth AED 1.86 billion, in addition to 104 mortgage deals of AED244.26 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED 108.8 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 513 villas and apartments worth AED 1.18 billion, and 89 land plots worth AED 682.89 million.

The mortgages included 96 villas and apartments worth AED 174.88 million and 8 land plots valued at AED 69.39 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.2 billion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

