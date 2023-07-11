Left Menu

Helicopter with 6 people on board goes missing in Nepal

Nepal's officials said a helicopter carrying six people with five foreign nationals went missing on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:55 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

"The chopper was enroute to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning," Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul said to ANI over the phone.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper. (ANI)

