UAE Ambassador to Peru meets Peruvian minister of economy, finance

Mohamed Abdulla Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Peru, has met with Alex Contreras Miranda, Minister of Economy and Finance, at the Ministry's headquarters in the Peruvian capital, Lima.
During the meeting, they reviewed prospects for cooperation between the UAE and Peru. Al Shamsi and Miranda also discussed promising investment opportunities and stimulating investment flows, as well as building mutual partnerships that achieve prosperity for the two countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)
