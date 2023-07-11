Left Menu

Delhi: EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya

"Glad to meet Chandrakanth Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada. Value his contribution to building a stronger relationship between India and Canada," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. Both leaders discussed Canada-India relations. Arya requested EAM to expedite the Early Progress Trade Agreement between Canada and India.

Delhi: EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya
Canadian Member of Parliament Chandrakanth Arya and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo Credit - Twitter: @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Canadian Member of Parliament Chandrakanth Arya on Tuesday. Arya requested EAM to expedite the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) between Canada and India. "Glad to meet Chandrakanth Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada. Value his contribution to building a stronger relationship between India and Canada," EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The Canadian MP also took to Twitter and gave insights into his discussions with Jaishankar. Both leaders discussed Canada-India relations. Arya requested EAM to expedite the Early Progress Trade Agreement between Canada and India.

ChandraKanth Arya also mentioned that earlier, he had a good conversation with the High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay. He also met a team of experts at the Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) including former Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria.

He also had separate discussions with Indo-Canadian Business Chamber CEO Nadira Hamid and Canadian Senior Trade Commissioner in India Annabelle Larouche on issues related to Canada and India trade relations specifically on prospects and issues. "It was a pleasure to meet India’s foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar. We discussed Canada India relations. I requested him to expedite the Early Progress Trade Agreement between Canada and India. Earlier I had good conversation with the High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay I also met a team of experts at India’s premier non–partisan think tank Observer Research Foundation including former Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria. Also had separate discussions with Indo Canadian Business Chamber CEO Nadira Hamid and Canadian Senior Trade Commissioner in India Annabelle Larouche on issues related Canada and India trade relations specifically on prosects and issues Overall, it was an informative and productive visit to New Delhi," Arya wrote on Twitter.

He further wrote that his visit to India has been informative and productive. (ANI)

