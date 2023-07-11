Sharjah Sports Council launches 9th edition of cultural race

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], July 11 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) is launching the highly anticipated ninth edition of the "Sharjah Sports Council Culture Race" in its brand-new format. This exciting event will engage a wide range of clubs and institutions in Sharjah, catering to individuals aged 7 to 17, irrespective of gender. Registration for this race, which opened on 1st July, will conclude on 1st August 2023, offering an excellent opportunity for enthusiastic participants to showcase their talents.

At the heart of the race lies a vision centred on leadership and excellence in sports culture. The race's noble mission is to foster a stimulating sports-cultural environment while upholding social responsibility. It aims to realise the future ambitions of the SSC by promoting the values of belonging, sustainability, cooperation, ethics, and social responsibility. This ninth edition promises to be the most remarkable yet, with over 20 entities eagerly participating. Among them are prominent sports institutions and government organisations, including the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Youth, and the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation. Notable clubs such as Sharjah Club, Al-Hamriyah Club, and Al-Bataeh Club will also actively participate in this grand event. Around 200 individuals are expected to compete across various disciplines.

Participation is open to the UAE's citizens, including children of female citizens, individuals born in the country, and passport holders born in 2006 or later. However, individuals with disabilities are exempt from the age requirement. Furthermore, each sports institution and the relevant local community in the emirate should contribute three participants in each competition, except for the theatre competition. Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the SSC, affirmed that the current edition of the race aims to strengthen important values such as belonging, sustainability, cooperation, ethics, and social responsibility. The race will consist of ten competitions, including Quran memorisation, painting, drawing, Arabic calligraphy, journalistic articles, short stories, sports commentary, digital content creation, theatrical performances, and general cultural competitions.

Once the entries close on 1st August, participants must submit their works in the various categories by 20th August 2023. Evaluation committees will then assess the entries and announce the winners, who will be celebrated and honoured at the closing ceremony in September. This race presents a remarkable opportunity for the youth of Sharjah to shine in culture and sports. These cultural activities are considered the primary events organised regularly by the cultural and sports community in the emirate. This commitment led to Sharjah's well-deserved victory in the inaugural edition of the Arab Union for Cultural and Sports Award in 2022, establishing it as an exemplary city for others to follow. (ANI/WAM)

