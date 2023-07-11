Left Menu

Japan-India maritime exercise JIMEX 2023 concludes in Bay of Bengal

The 7th edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:02 IST
India-Japan Maritime Exercise 2023 concludes in Bay of Bengal. (Photo: PIB//Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 7th edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said. With the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steam past, Indian Naval ships Delhi, Kamorta and Shakti, under the command of RAdm Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Samidare under the command of RAdm Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander Escort Flotilla One, participated in the six-day long exercise.

According to the Ministry of Defence, JIMEX 23 witnessed complex exercises, undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced-level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare - surface, subsurface and air. Besides ships and their integral helicopters, the exercise also witnessed the participation of fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and a submarine.

JIMEX 23 ended on a high note revalidating common procedures and enhancing interoperability between the IN and JMSDF. (ANI)

