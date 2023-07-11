Left Menu

Manish Gupta appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Ghana

Manish Gupta, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 1998, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Ghana, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. 

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:05 IST
Indian Diplomat Manish Gupta. (Photo: Consulate General of India, Sydney). Image Credit: ANI
Manish Gupta, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 1998, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Ghana, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. He presently serves as the Consul General of India in Sydney.

"Shri Manish Gupta (IFS: 1998), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Sydney has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Ghana," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release today. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

