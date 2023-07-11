Left Menu

Devesh Uttam appointed as India's next Ambassador to Lithuania

Indian diplomat Devesh Uttam has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:07 IST
Indian Diplomat Devesh Uttam. (Photo: Twitter//@IndembAbuDhabi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian diplomat Devesh Uttam has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania, the Ministry of External Affairs said. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 2003, Uttam is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

The MEA informed of his appointment through an official release today. "Shri Devesh Uttam (IFS: 2003), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Lithuania. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA release read.

Earlier in May, Lithuanian Ambassador to India Diana Mickeviciene welcomed the opening of a new mission in Lithuania and said that the country is very happy to enter a new stage in its ties with India. "We welcome this step. I think we're very happy to enter a new stage in our relationships where it's going to be fully reciprocal. So, we are, of course, wishing our Indian colleagues for setting up themselves in the Lithuanian capital... And we look forward to really working together and to strengthen our relationship." the envoy said while speaking to ANI on India operationalising new mission in Lithuania. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

