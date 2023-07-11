COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain
Sultan Al Jaber, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President-Designate, met with His Majesty King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference.
- United Arab Emirates
The meeting was attended by Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, and a number of prominent officials. (ANI/WAM)
