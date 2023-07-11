Left Menu

Amit Shah meets with US envoy Eric Garcetti, discusses terrorism, drugs and security

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met US Ambassador Eric Garcetti. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM Narendra Modi Ji's recent visit to the USA," the Home Minister Office tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday discussed with United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti about advancing cooperation between both countries to check terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. The discussion was held during a meeting between Shah and the US envoy at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In the meeting, Shah reiterated their commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the USA. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met US Ambassador Eric Garcetti. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM Narendra Modi Ji's recent visit to the USA," the Home Minister Office tweeted.

Garcetti while addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday praised the West Bengal government's emphasis on making the state a major logistics hub in the region. "I want to commend the West Bengal government's emphasis on developing ports and land waterways, multimodal transportation infrastructure, to make West Bengal a major logistics hub for this country and region. So it's no surprise that we are seeing those billions of dollars of investment from companies from the US...They're taking advantage of the strategic location of a great workforce," Garcetti has said.

He also talked about the potential for the US to accelerate the needed infrastructure in Kolkata. The US envoy further said that there are a lot of investors and there are billions of dollars on the sidelines waiting to help invest in West Bengal. (ANI)

