External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to two nations from July 12-18. In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will go to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:28 IST
Jaishankar to visit Indonesia, Thailand from July 12-18
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to two nations from July 12-18. In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will go to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Jaishankar will visit Jakarta, Indonesia for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.

The External Affairs Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. India’s engagement with this ASEAN-centered regional architecture signifies India’s strong commitment to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific. ​After Jakarta, EAM will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16, 2023.

MGC is one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region and is guided by India’s Act East Policy. ​In Bangkok, EAM will also attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on 17 July 2023.

BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation. The retreat would discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

