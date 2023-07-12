Left Menu

India's G20 leadership should be admired as PM Modi chose theme of sharing, says Maldives Foreign Minister

"G20 leadership of India should be admired for the simple reason that the Prime Minister has picked the theme of sharing with everyone. It's not about G20, but also sharing. The theme he (PM Modi) has taken for G20 is how the rest of the world takes comfort in India's Chairmanship of G20," Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid told ANI. 

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:57 IST
India's G20 leadership should be admired as PM Modi chose theme of sharing, says Maldives Foreign Minister
Maldives Foreign Minister Adbullah Shahid. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Wednesday said that the G20 leadership of India should be admired for the simple reason that India did not restrict G20 activities to the group alone but Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked the theme of sharing with everyone. "G20 leadership of India should be admired for the simple reason that the Prime Minister has picked the theme of sharing with everyone. It's not about G20, but also sharing. The theme he (PM Modi) has taken for G20 is how the rest of the world takes comfort in India's Chairmanship of G20," Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid told ANI.

"India has the largest population in the world and it is a country full of talent being respected around the World. Even as chair of G20, India has not restricted the G20 activities to G20 alone. It has reached out to countries all around, large and small countries. So India has this habit of sharing its development, its wealth, and its knowledge," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated multiple times that India's G20 Presidency is guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and in line with ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." PM Modi has stated that India's G20 Presidency has worked to "further global good and create a better planet."

Abdullah Shahid said that India has earned a lot of respect and love from the countries of the world, including Maldives when it reached out during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Indian vaccine. "As the UNGA President, I have travelled to many parts of the world. From everywhere I travelled, I heard the gratitude of those countries which india reached out to during the COVID pandemic with the Indian vaccine. And this kind of sharing has created a lot of respect, a lot of love for India around the world. And so is it in the Maldives," the Foreign Minister of Maldives said.

He further said that the relationship has enormously flourished during President Solih's government. "We have confidence in India that every time the Maldives has to dial international 911 on an emergency, India has always responded. 1988, the mercenary attack in the Maldives undermining our sovereignty, the 2004 tsunami, the 2015 water crisis in Mali, and the most recent COVID-19 pandemic," he said mentioning how India has been helpful to the Maldives in the past and in the recent times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023