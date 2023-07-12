MoS Muraleedharan arrives in Syria on two-day official visit

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday arrived in Syria on a two-day official visit to the country. The MoS will during his visit hold discussions with the Syrian leadership on ways to strengthen India-Syria bilateral ties.

This will be the first Ministerial-level visit from India to Syria since August 2016, and the first visit of V. Muraleedharan to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release. During the visit, the MoS will also interact with a group of Syrian students who have studied or are proceeding to study in India under the Government of India's scholarship scheme. He is also expected to meet the functionaries of the Syrian Orthodox Church.

Syria and India have historically had cordial relations built on deep-rooted people-to-people ties. The Indian Embassy in Syria has remained open throughout the Syrian conflict. Many people visit India as tourists, businesspeople, and patients. This visit is expected to lend further momentum to the strong relationship between the two countries. India has contributed immensely to the capacity building of the Syrian youth over the years through scholarship schemes and training courses under the flagship ITEC programme, the official release read.

Meanwhile, the MoS during the inaugural session of the 6th India-Arab Partnership Conference, on Tuesday, said: "India and the Arab World have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. These relations date back to ancient times. Traders, scholars and diplomats would often traverse the Arabian Sea and the land routes linking India to West Asia and the Arabian peninsula, transferring knowledge and merchandise commodities. The shared cultural heritage, through the linkages of language, customs and traditions continues to lend energy to our historic bonds." "The Arab world is indeed a part of India's extended neighbourhood. India's staunch commitment to deepen engagement with the region, our shared views on major international developments, strong economic and commercial relations and deep people-to-people ties form the foundation of our relations," the MoS further said.

Muraleedharan said: "Bulk of India's external trade passes along the Suez Canal, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. There are vital Indian investments in countries stretching from Oman and Saudi Arabia to Egypt, Sudan and beyond. Moreover, India has a large expatriate community of over 9 million in the Arab world, who over generations, have contributed to the prosperity of countries of their residence." (ANI)

